OhioHealth commits to YWCA facility

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth has committed $100,000 to the YWCA of Van Wert County to support its capital campaign for a new building. The new facility will advance the YWCA’s mission to help stabilize women, men, and families with programming related to its three signature platforms – Survivor Services, Youth Development, and Advocacy and Education.

The YWCA of Van Wert County serves hundreds of people every year from Van Wert County and four surrounding counties. Since 1916, they have operated from the same facility, and the condition of the historic facility is declining.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this anchor in our community to make sure that the vital services they provide are available for years to come,” said Joy Bischoff, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

“It’s a cause that’s close to my heart,” said Paula Stabler, chief nursing officer at Van Wert Hospital. “Not only do a I serve on the YWCA of Van Wert County board of directors, I also see the positive impact it has on our community first-hand. OhioHealth is excited to celebrate the expansion of our partnership with the YWCA.”

The YWCA needs a modern space to serve its clients with dignity and meet current and future needs of residents. Plans call for the new facility to be built on nearly 3.5 acres of land across the street from the Marsh Foundation on Lincoln Highway in Van Wert. It would replace the current aging facility on E. Main St, which among other things, does not have central air conditioning. The fundraising goal is $15 million.

“That’s why YWCA of Van Wert County is seeking partners in its capital campaign to build a new facility in Van Wert. This facility will house an array of programs to address housing needs and better serve women, children, and families,” said Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County president and CEO.

For more information about the YWCA’s capital campaign, its plans for the future, or to make a donation, contact Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639 x102.