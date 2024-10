Time change for Crestview BOE meeting

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education’s monthly meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, will now begin at 5 p.m. the same day. The meeting will be held in the multipurpose room.

The time change is due to the volleyball team playing in the Division VI district semifinals vs. St. Henry at Van Wert High School.