Work continues at future site of NSCC satellite campus

Dr. Jon Tomlinson (in blue) talks about ongoing renovations at the future NSCC satellite campus. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It may not look like it at first glance, but progress has been made at a vacant building on E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert.

The former Kennedy Manufacturing building is being transformed into a satellite campus of Northwest State Community College. The Archbold-based school acquired the 50,000 square foot property, which had been vacant for about 15 years, in early 2022. Once the multi-million renovation project is complete, the building will have offices, classrooms and training space, a bookstore, a computer lab, and more.

The NSCC Board of Trustees and other school officials toured the building Friday morning and received an update from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, Dean of the Van Wert Campus. Tomlinson explained much of the current work is infrastructure work – water, sewer, electric and more and he said the project is being divided into two phases — a 17,000 square foot area that’s considered the front of the building and the remainder in back.

“I come in every day or every other day to see the progress,” Tomlinson said. “There’s been a lot of progress made just over the last two to three weeks. It’s not picture-worthy progress yet but all of the infrastructure stuff is necessary and we’re replacing everything – this building is going to be completely new outside of the walls and the floors.”

Project manager Shawn Hovlid said so far, there have been no unexpected suprises.

Tomlinson also said for the most part, the project was on track until Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton hit the south east region, but he added he’s pleased with the progress of renovations to this point.

“There’s some AEP stuff that we can’t get done because those individuals are not here – they’re in Florida, so I believe Phase I of this building will be fully operational around the beginning of June (2025), Tomlinson explained. “Summer classes will be held here and then we’ll be pushing for a large fall start in August.”

Classes are currently being held at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Tomlinson told those in attendance that the Van Wert campus has already received approval for accreditation from Ohio Department of Education and the Higher Learning Commission.

“Basically you have to regional accreditation in order to be able to provide federal financial aid,” Tomlinson said. “Those were two very important hurdles to make sure that when this campus is open and operational that students can attend classes here.”

More information about the Van Wert campus can be found here.