ESID board to meet on Wednesday

Submitted information

The Board of Directors of the Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at the Van Wert Economic Development Office, 140 E. Main St., Van Wert.

The board is expected to consider approval of supplemental plans for special energy improvement projects within the district, and consider approving financing documents with respect to those special energy improvement projects. The board will also consider other business, including the election of officers, a review of financials and a review of ESID policies.