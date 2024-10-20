Local DAR chapter is now online

VW independent staff/submitted information

Recent Debra Hardeman, and Volunteer Information Specialist Sheila Baltzell-Linn for the Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the National Society Daughters of American Revolution (NSDAR), have announced the completion of the chapter’s online presence.

Following a full year of planning, detail gathering, building and approval at the state and national levels of NSDAR, the Isaac Van Wart Chapter has completed their new FaceBook account and new website to further sharing important facts with the public about the NSDAR mission of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The local chapter has also announced it has been awarded the prestigious “badges” from the NSDAR as Recognized Social Site 2024 and Recognized Site 2024.

Click here to visit the website and search Isaac Van Wart DAR – Van Wert on Facebook to learn about the local chapter and its activities.

All women with lineage reaching back to an ancestor who served/fought in the American Revolutionary War should contact the chapter at contact@isaacvanwartdar.org for information on how to become a member.