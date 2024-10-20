ODOT updates overpass, Leeson Ave. work

VW independent staff

Work is progressing as scheduled and two overpasses over U.S. 30 in Van Wert County remain on track to re-open in early November.

Repairs are being made to overpasses over Stripe Road in Van Wert and Converse Roselm Road in Middle Point. Both were struck by an over-height vehicle in May and have been closed since then. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, while work continues, medians along U.S. 30 at Mendon Road and Boroff Road are closed and traffic is restricted to right-in, right out movements only. In addition, U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane through both work zones.

ODOT also noted the Leeson Avenue reconstruction project in Van Wert will continue until cold weather sets in. Work will then resume in the spring. Work began this February and the project was slated to last approximately eight months, however, due to unforeseen material shortages, the project experienced delays over the summer.

The project includes the replacement of curb and gutter, upgrades to the storm sewer, and the installation of a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.