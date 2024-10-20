School bus safety…

Crestview Local Schools is recognizing National School Bus Safety Week, October 21-25. The theme across Ohio this year is “Safety First – Safety Always”. This year’s campaign is focused on safety in and around school buses. The big yellow school bus has become an institution in our country, with children and families benefiting from the safe transportation service accomplished by these vehicles and the staff who operate them. School administration and transportation staff continually prioritize maximizing safety and efficiency for transporting our district’s children. Crestview provides on-bus safety training for all Pre-K through third grade students with bus driver/instructor Gary Tinnel. In addition, grades 4-12 review bus guidelines with a video in the first month of school. Photo submitted