Three death row inmates get reprieves

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Claiming ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

Stanley Adams, who was scheduled to be executed on February 19, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to February 16, 2028. He’s been on death row since 2001.

John Drummond, who was scheduled to be executed on April 16, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to March 15, 2028. He was sentenced to death in 2004.

James Hanna, who was scheduled to be executed on May 14, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to April 19, 2028. He’s now 75 years of age and has been on Ohio’s death row since 1978.

Since taking office in 2019, DeWine has issued reprieves for a number of death row inmates. There are currently 119 people on Ohio’s death row. The state’s last execution took place in July, 2018, when Robert J. Van Hook was put to death by lethal injection for murder.