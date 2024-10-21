Dine and Donate this Wednesday

A special Dine and Donate event benefiting the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will be held from 5-8 p.m. this Wednesday, October 23. Beer Barrel will donate a portion of all meal sales during those hours to help support the Niswonger’s mission of bringing top-notch entertainment to our community.

This event is taking place in the same week as the highly anticipated David Phelps “Speak of Love Tour” concert at the Niswonger on Saturday, October 26. To ensure your meal contributes to the cause, simply show the Dine and Donate flyer or the Niswonger Facebook post when you order.