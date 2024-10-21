District semifinal…

No. 9 Crestview and No. 2 St. Henry met in the nightcap of Monday’s Division VI district semifinal match at Van Wert High School. Unfortunately for the Knights. St. Henry’s was too much, as the Redskins posted a 25-20, 25-7, 25-12 victory. Crestview’s season ended at 19-5. St. Henry will face No. 1 Coldwater in the district finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Van Wert. Coldwater swept Marion Local in the first match of the night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent