Early in-person voting numbers growing

VW independent staff

Early voting continues throughout Ohio and in Van Wert County, nearly 3,000 registered voters have gone to the polls ahead of the November 5 general election.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 2,884 people cast early In-person ballots, according to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. In addition, 1,498 ballots have been sent out by mail and 783 mail ballots have been received by the Board of Elections Office. The early voting period will continue through Sunday, November 3, with extended days and hours (see schedule below).

Along with the race for U.S. President between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, the local ballot includes a race for the District 82 seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) is running against Democratic challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert). The 82nd District includes all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, along with the southern portion of Defiance County. U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is seeking his ninth full two-year term in office. His opponent in the race for the 5th District Congressional seat is Keith Mundy of Parma.

Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum is running unopposed and there are no city or village council, school board or township trustee races on the ballot. One statewide issue and 13 local issues are on the ballot. With the exception of State Issue 1, none of the issues are in the City of Van Wert.

Here are the remaining early in-person voting dates and times at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

October 22-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

October 30-November 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 3: 1-5 p.m.

In addition, any registered voter in Ohio may request a ballot by mail.