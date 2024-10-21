Fire breaks out at Delphos St. John

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — An overnight fire at Delphos St. John the Evangelist School forced the cancellation of classes on Monday.

School officials were notified of a fire alarm in the school building shorly after 2 a.m. this morning. The Delphos Fire Deparment responded quickly and found an electrical fire originating in the maintenance area of the school.

“We are grateful for the timely and thorough assistance of the City of Delphos and American Township Fire Departments,” Father Jeffery Walker, Pastor of St. John said in a press release. “The school was vacant at the time of the fire, therefore, no injuries occurred. Damage appears to be confined to the maintenance area and once we can ensure the safety of our buildings and air quality, we will welcome students and staff back into the school.”

The press release noted school is closed today and it said communication will continue with families as the school has more information.