Late Monday morning crash fatally injures two men

This semi-truck was involved in Monday morning’s fatal crash along U.S. 127 near Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. Two local men lost their lives in the accident, while the truck driver suffered unknown injuries. Bob Barnes photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A late Monday morning crash on U.S. 127 in Van Wert County claimed the lives of two local men. The victims were identified as Zachary J. Wood, 30, of Convoy, and Logan G. Elder, 29, of Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident involved three vehicles and occurred just before 11 a.m. near Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert.

Wood, who was driving a 2016 Ford Focus, was southbound on U.S. 127 and had stopped to make a left hand turn into a private drive. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Timothy A. Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan was also southbound on U.S. 127 behind Wood’s car and failed to maintain assurred clear distance ahead, striking Wood’s car in the rear.

The collision caused Wood’s car to go into the northbound lane of U.S. 127, where it was struck by a 2022 International semi driven by Christopher E. Poland, 33, of Niles.

Wood and Elder suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. Poland was transported from the scene by Ohio City EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. No mention was made of injuries to Kiester.

U.S. 127 was closed off to traffic until approximately 3:45 p.m.

The Van Wert Post was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio City Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Van Wert County EMA, AEP Ohio and Hague’s Towing and Repair.

The crash remains under investigation by the Van Wert Patrol Post.