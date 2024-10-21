Local trick-or-treat schedule

VW independent staff

With Halloween rapidly approaching, a number of trick-or-treat events will be held around the area, with most of them scheduled for this Saturday. Here is the local list of dates and times.

Convoy: trick-or-treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will take place after that at the square downtown. There will be cider and donuts and treats for the kids.

Delphos: trick-or-treat will be held Halloween evening, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31.

Middle Point: trick-or-treat will be held in village from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will begin at 5:30, along with a coloring contest, bingo, a 50-50 raffle, and more will take place at the Middle Point Community Building.

Ohio City: trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, in the village. Prior to that, at 3:30 p.m., a costume judging contest will take place at the Ohio City Fire Deparment.

Van Wert: Main Street Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat event will be held downtown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, with various businesses participating. The city’s trick-or-treat will be held that same day from 4-6 p.m. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.

Willshire: trick-or-treat will be held at the Brumback Library branch from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

Wren: trick-or-treat will be held at the Brumback Library branch from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 25.