Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a powerhouse volleyball district, best wishes, Van Wert and the playoffs, a huge game in Mercer County, and DeShaun Watson.

District volleyball

Monday night’s Division VI district semifinal at Van Wert High School was really a state semi-final caliber district. How often do you get the state’s No. 1 and 2 teams (Coldwater and St. Henry), the No. 6 team (Marion Local) and the No. 9 team (Crestview) all in one district?

It was a treat for fans but it’s also a shame that only one team out of four state caliber teams is advancing out of the district.

Good luck

What a showing by local cross country runners at districts on Saturday. It’s nice to know that Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert will all be represented at this Saturday’s regionals. Best of luck to all local runners.

Win and in

A win over Elida in the regular season finale should secure a playoff spot for Van Wert. It’s not official, but a number other things would have to happen in other games for Van Wert not to get in.

As it stands right now, should they qualify, the Cougars will likely face one of two Richland County schools, Shelby or Ontario, in the opening round of the playoffs.

Shelby is 9-0 and many fans will remember the explosive Whippet team Van Wert faced last year. Most of the Shelby kids are back. The Whippets defeated Ontario (8-1) 50-36 on Friday. The Warriors are led by quarterback Bodpegn Miller, who has committed to play football at Ohio State.

Friday night

Many eyes will be on Friday night’s Marion Local at Coldwater game. A win by the Flyers gives them Ohio’s record for most consecutive wins (58), regular season and playoffs combined.

There won’t be anything remotely resembling an empty seat in the place. According to athletic director Eric Goodwin, the official seating capacity at Cavalier Stadium is 3,976, plus standing room only. If you’re going, best advice – get there early.

Then there’s the matter of the 50-50 drawing. I’m going to say approaches $20,000.

DeShaun Watson

I’ll just come out and say it. I’m not a DeShaun Watson fan. I don’t like the trade that brought him to Cleveland, I don’t like the contract, I don’t like the near zero-return on investment and I especially don’t like the baggage he brought with him. It was a terrible move by Cleveland all around. It was a franchise changing move for Houston. They got rid of him and picked up valuable draft capital.

Having said all of that, it’s disappointing to think fans actually cheered when Watson got hurt. There were more cheers when he left the field but I’d like to think those were meant in a better sense.

I have a hard time seeing him take another snap in Cleveland. At some point, the Browns are going to have to consider taking the massive cap hit and moving on. It’ll hurt but it’ll also be best for all concerned.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.