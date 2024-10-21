Recent show draws first time buyers

Two weeks ago, comedian Charlie Berens took the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, drawing nearly 1,000 attendees on a Thursday for a night filled with laughter. As we reflect on the success of that evening, it becomes clear just how significant each show is, not only for the audience but for the broader community of Van Wert. What makes this performance stand out is the fact that 62 percent of the audience were first-time ticket buyers, meaning that approximately 500 people had their first experience at the Niswonger, introducing them to the vibrant arts culture we bring to our region.

The impact of bringing in new audiences cannot be overstated. With more than half of the attendees being newcomers, the evening wasn’t just about entertainment—it was about expanding our reach and drawing people into our community. These new patrons are potential repeat visitors, not only to future shows but to local businesses, restaurants, and hotels. The economic ripple effect of hosting 1,000 attendees, particularly 500 first-timers, is vast. These individuals are likely spending money locally on meals, gas, shopping, and accommodations, all of which contribute to the economic vitality of Van Wert.

Charlie Behrens met with showgoers after his recent stop at the NPAC. Photos submitted

Beyond the economic boost, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center takes pride in creating a welcoming atmosphere for both first-time visitors and long-time patrons. After each show, we send surveys to all ticket buyers, and time and again, we receive feedback about how friendly and helpful our staff and volunteers are, how easy it is to navigate the venue, and most importantly, how they plan to return. These responses are a testament to the high-quality experience we provide, which leaves a lasting impression on our audience. The fact that so many of them express their intent to come back means we are not only offering a one-time event but fostering long-term relationships with patrons who will continue to support our center and our community.

“The Niswonger saw guests from as far away as Toledo, Columbus, Dayton, Bellefountaine, Kenton, Tiffin, and even Ann Arbor, just to name a few. That means our community reached an audience that otherwise might not know what Van Wert has to offer,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director.

We are incredibly proud to call Van Wert home, and the community should feel the same pride in knowing that we are shining a bright light on our town with every performance. Each show we host brings people from outside the area, showcases our local talent and hospitality, and ultimately contributes to the cultural and economic enrichment of the entire region. As we continue to bring new shows to the Niswonger stage, we are committed to enhancing both the quality of our events and the positive impact they have on Van Wert.

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of our Annual Sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and Ohio Health. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.