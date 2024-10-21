Treats to be given out downtown

VW independent staff/submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert has announced the return of its annual trick-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, October 26. This family-friendly event allows children and their families to enjoy a festive morning of trick-or-treating in downtown Van Wert.

With 51 local businesses participating this year, the community can look forward to an expanded route filled with treats, costumes, and a fun-filled atmosphere. The trick-or-treat map, featuring all participating businesses, will guide families through downtown, ensuring they don’t miss a single stop.

“Last year, we saw over 2,200 people come downtown for this event, and we’re thrilled to host it again with even more local businesses involved,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director at Historic Main Street Van Wert. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, showcase our downtown businesses, and offer a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

“We want to extend a special thanks to all the businesses and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for their involvement and dedication to making this event safe and successful,” he added. “Their efforts help ensure that trick-or-treaters and their families can enjoy the event with peace of mind.”

This event is free to the public and costumes are encouraged. The businesses are eager to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages, and families are encouraged to come early to make the most of the event.