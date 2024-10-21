Van Wert Police blotter 10/13-10/19/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 13 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, October 13 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, October 13 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of South Ave.

Sunday, October 13 – an animal complaint was made in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, October 14 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, October 14 – Hayleigh E. Bryson was picked up in Putnam County on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Monday, October 14 – two vehicles were removed from the 700 block of Glenn St. due to city ordinance violations.

Monday, October 14 – a criminal mischief report was made in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, October 15 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, October 15 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, October 15 – a two-vehicle non-injury trach occurred in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, October 15 – a telephone harassment incident was reported at the police department. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 15 – a dispute occurred in the 600 block of Center St.

Tuesday, October 15 – a minor traffic crash occurred in the 700 block of N. Washington St. Jerile D. Moore was cited for assured clear distance.

Tuesday, October 15 – arrested Elizabeth Bryant, 60, for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, October 16 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, October 16 – arrested April L. Nunemaker for theft without consent in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, October 16 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, October 16 – a fight was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, October 16 – officers provided assistance to a distraught female in the 400 block of George St.

Thursday, October 17 – arrested Dezmon Bywaters for a protection order violation in the 600 block of Center St.

Thursday, October 17 – domestic violence was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Friday, October 18 – arrested Kimberly Ellis for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, October 18 – a menacing incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, October 18 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Saturday, October 19 – a parking ticket was issued in the 800 block of State St.

Satuday, October 19 – arrested Jesse Joel Salazar for theft without consent in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.