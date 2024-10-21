VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2024

Friday October 18, 2024

3:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:03 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist from the Paulding County Line to the Mercer County Line.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of criminal damaging.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in Pleasant Township earlier in the week.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of a parking violation.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Johnathon Matthew Carl Wilt, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Brodnix Road in York Township in reference to a juvenile being unruly.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a noise disturbance.

11:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the Cit of Van Wert for a subject who fell.