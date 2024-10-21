VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/20/2024

Sunday October 20, 2024

12:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of an injured deer.

4:17 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a back injury.

5:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township, no injuries were reported.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject found deceased. No foul play is suspected.

1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a report of a possible domestic dispute. While investigating the complaint, Deputies discovered an active warrant for a subject on the scene. Deputies served a warrant issued by Putnam County Juvenile Court for failure to pay child support. Brandon Potter, 39, of Ohio City was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for an automated report of a possible crash. The incident was unfounded.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of Domestic Violence.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township. The stolen vehicle is a dark blue 2013 Ford Edge.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a report of domestic disturbance.

7:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

8:39 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 709 near U.S.127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of two suspicious vehicles.