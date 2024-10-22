Elks accepting scholarship applications

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that the Ohio Elks Association is offering scholarships to the 2025 graduating seniors who want to obtain a technical 2-year or less degree or certification for employment.

The funds are for advanced training at a tech center, specialty school or training center or other vocational approved center.

Those wishing to apply can do so at Ohio Elks Association/Scholarships.

Linda Stanley is the lodge scholarship chair.