Elks selling fish and tenderloin dinners

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will offer fish and tenderloin dinners from 5-7 p.m. or until gone on Saturday, November 2, at the Elks Lodge at 1197 Elks Drive.

Fish dinners are $14 and tenderloin dinners are $10. Both dinners will be served with french fries and cole slaw.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome.