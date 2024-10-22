Jae Ruby Springer

Jae Ruby Springer, born August 4, 2024, was welcomed into the gates of heaven on Monday, October 21, 2024. We take comfort in knowing she is resting peacefully in the arms of her maternal Grandma, Angela Jean Harmon.

She was prayed for and deeply loved by her father and mother, Anthony and Alison (Harmon) Springer; her big brother, Cal Mason Springer, and her big sister, Gia Eloise Springer. Other family members who deeply loved her include paternal grandparents, David and Sherri (McCoy) Springer, and maternal grandfather, Jeffery Harmon. Jae stole the hearts of all her aunts and uncles including Courtney and Briggs Orsbon, Taylor and Collin Grothaus, Josh and Sandra Harmon and Jacob and Brittany Harmon. She will forever be loved and remembered by her cousins, Kennedy, Crew, and Daxton Orsbon, Cooper, Barrett, and Archer Harmon, and baby Harmon on the way. Beyond just her family, Jae was loved and adored by so many friends too.

Although she was little and our time with her was short, her light shined bright for all that knew of her. With the most beautiful head of dark brown hair, and her round, full cheeks, Jae Ruby’s legacy changed the world. She brought people together and left a lasting mark that we hope will never be forgotten.

At this time, the family is requesting a private service to be held for Jae for close family and friends, at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 26. It is their hope to provide a celebration of life for Jae in the future, once their hearts have mended.

The Springer and Harmon families would like to express their deepest and most sincere, thank you, to all who were supporting and praying for them and baby Jae, during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is accepting donations for an inclusive play area for children of all abilities to enjoy, in memory of Jae Ruby, while also sending a monetary contribution to the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati, which will forever hold a piece of their hearts.

“Don’t worry about a thing, ‘Cause every little thing is gonna be all right.”

