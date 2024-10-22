John E. Lare Sr.

John E. Lare Sr. 81, of Convoy, sadly passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024; just two days shy of his 82nd birthday.

He was born on October 22, 1942, in Van Wert, to Cloyd and Melba (Rasawuhr) Lare, who both preceded him in death.

Following his service in the U.S. Navy, John raised four wonderful children, John Lare Jr, who is deceased, Dawn Pollock, Kristy (Kevin) Bozack, and Paul Lare. John also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Vicki Wilson; five grandchildren, Jami (Nick) Blackburn; Jared (Shelly) Lare; Kalei Lare, Dylan and Nick Pollock, as well as four great-grandchildren: Natalie, Owen, Charlotte, and Avery.

A hardworking man, John dedicated his career to Lare Grain, a business he ran alongside his brother Roger after taking over from his father. He had a keen interest in electronics and was known for his enthusiasm for ham radio and CB communication. He was a member of HOBO Radio Club and enjoyed hours of conversation with friends made through these hobbies.

John was a member of the American Legion and took pleasure in camping, Bluegrass festivals, and fishing during his leisure time. His love for the outdoors and social interactions made him a cherished figure in his community.

In addition to his parents and son, John was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Roger Lare.

A celebration of life is set to take place at the American Legion Post 178 from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, to honor and remember John’s life and legacy. His celebration will start off at 2 p.m. with military honors rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert American Legion and VFW.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.