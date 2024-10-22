Mom-2-Mom Sale to be held Nov. 2

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will host its semi-annual fall Mom-2-Mom Sale in the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in Van Wert on Saturday, November 2.

The event is the perfect time for families to buy and sell gently used items, including

Baby / toddler clothes

Toys, games and activities

Furniture and decor

Shoes and boots

Strollers

Hangers

Snow suits, coats, hats and gloves and more

Interested vendors are encouraged to contact Office Administrator Ray Thatcher for a vendor agreement. Pricing for one 8-foot table is $15, or two 8-foot tables for $20. Additional tables are $10 each. Forms can be picked up in the fair office or are available online at Events on the Grounds – Van Wert County Fair.

Admission for the event will be paid at the door: $5 for early-bird access starting at 8 a.m. and $2 for general admission which begins at 9 a.m. November