Preview: Elida (2-7) at Van Wert (4-5)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s high stakes at Eggerss Stadium Friday night, as Van Wert hosts Elida in the regular season finale.

The scenario is pretty simple – in all likelihood, the winner will qualify for the Division IV Region 14 playoffs while the loser will most likely be done for the season. 12 teams have already clinched playoff spots in the region and another, Orville, controls its own destiny with a win. That leaves 3-4 playoff slots up for grabs, and nine teams jockeying for them, including Van Wert and Elida. Some of those nine teams will need wins and quite a bit of help.

Briston Wise is the WBL’s leading rusher. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After a 1-5 start to the season, the playoffs appeared to be a remote possiblilty for Van Wert (4-5, 3-5 WBL). Since then, the Cougars have put together three straight wins, but it hasn’t been easy. It began with a 35-34 overtime victory over Ottawa-Glandorf, a 28-14 win over Shawnee and an incredible 45-44 thriller over Kenton last Friday. Van Wert trailed 38-17 early in the fourth quarter before storming back for the win. The victory was made possible by two touchdown passes by Briston Wise, a touchdown run by Xavier Kelly and a game sealing interception by Kelly, all in the fourth quarter. In addition, the defense forced a pair of Kenton fumbles in the final stanza while the Wildcats were trying to run out the clock.

“We have a lot of guys that are making plays right now, and that is what we needed in the second half,” Recker said. “We needed a couple guys to step up and make a play here or a play there and they did exactly that. We cut the lead to 14, then our confidence comes back, our sense of urgency to get a stop or turnover is back and we were able to make the plays necessary to finish the game and show our resiliency.”

It appears Wise will finish as the WBL rushing champion. Entering Friday’s game, he’s rushed for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns on 232 carries. He’s also completed 145-of-221 passes for 1,529 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Micah Cowan continues to lead the Cougars with 61 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns. Keaten Welch has added 42 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Two others – Kelly (12-202, five touchdowns) and Nate Gearhart (18-187, one touchdown) have emerged as primary targets as well.

“Van Wert is a well coached team that has athletes,” Elida head coach Kyle Harmon said. “It’s no secret their offense runs through Briston Wise. He’s a dude and he’s tough. He can make plays within the scheme of the offense and when he goes off-script he’s dangerous.”

“They have speed outside and offensively they spread the ball around in space well,” Harmon continued. “Defensively they have shown a lot of defensive looks for you to prepare for. No. 30 (Aaron Reichert) is a good linebacker that reads his keys well and has been on the field for a number of years, so it’s important to locate him every play. Its seems like they are getting better every week, especially with the defensive effort against Kenton.”

Elida (2-7, 1-7 WBL) opened the season with a 40-0 victory over Toledo Rogers. Since then, the Bulldogs have won just one other game, a 17-14 upset of Celina in Week No. 6. Elida has also had a couple of close calls, a 21-14 loss to Shawnee and a 62-56 loss to Bath. The Bulldogs also put up 31 points against St. Marys Memorial last Friday, but lost 52-31.

“Week No. 1 started off fast with a 40-0 win but in the second quarter, we lost our two-way captain, Tyler Siefker, to a season-ending knee injury,” Harmon explained. “Tyler was the hardest worker on the team and we fed off of him. From that point we had to revamp our offensive and defensive lines. We struggled for a while to get some younger guys up to speed at some new positions for them.”

“We lost some tough games that we felt like we had the opportunity to win,” he continued. “Week No. 6 was a big win for us against Celina where we started to believe we could play with anymore. We played well in all three aspects of the game and came out with a big homecoming win over a good Celina team.”

Quarterback Ryan McGue has completed 94-of-200 passes for 1,217 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. A’mari Wash is the team’s leading receiver, with 38 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns. In terms of rushing, the Bulldogs are averaging 77 yards per game and Elida is averaging 212 yards of offense per outing, last among WBL schools. Defensively, the Bulldogs are giving up 355 total yards per game. Parker Crim leads Elida with 93 tackles and nine sacks, by far the most in the WBL.

“Elida has had their struggles but four weeks ago they knocked off a Celina team in the rain, who would seemingly be built to play in tough conditions,” Recker said. “That is our league, though, and I expect Elida to be ready as they have playoffs on the line as well. They have a couple studs in their wide receiver/defensive back A’mari Walsh and offensive/defensive lineman Parker Crim that we have to try to keep in check. They scored 31 on St. Marys last week because of the efficiency of their quarterback and having a good all around group of skill players.”

“All in all. the Western Buckeye League is a battle every Friday night – you’d better buckle your chinstrap and be ready for a 48 minute battle,” Harmon said. “This is a big game for both teams. The winner is in and the loser goes home. I expect it to be a great atmosphere and a great football game.”

Regardless of the outcome, it will be the final home game of the year for the Cougars, including 13 seniors who will suit up for the final time at Eggerss Stadium.

“There is so much pride in Eggerss Stadium, and our players understand how special of a stadium it is and how blessed we are with the opportunity to play there,” head coach Keith Recker said. “Our seniors especially understand the importance and meaning of their last game at Eggerss. Our seniors will remember the last game they played at Eggerss and our entire team will work hard to try to send the seniors off with a win.”

Recker also spoke highly of Van Wert fans and the support they’ve shown throughout the season.

“Our fans have been so supportive this year through the ups and through the downs,” Recker said. “From all the people that join the Victory Wagon for tailgates, to the fans that show up an hour before the game in the stadium, our program is very fortunate to have people that are invested and care about the football program. Our coaches and players undertand that we are the caretakers of the program, but it belongs to all of those that have ever coached, played, or cheered for the program and we want to do our best to make them all proud.”

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.