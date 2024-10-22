Roxie Marie (Brown) Carroll-Darst

Roxie Marie (Brown) Carroll-Darst, 63, of Van Wert passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on April 29, 1961, in Lima, the daughter Herbert Junior Brown and Ginger A. (Blakeley) Brown.

Roxie is survived by her mother; three children, Travis (Jackie) Girardot of Minocqua, Wisconsin, Shane (Stacey) Carroll of Payne, and Lisa (Richard) Sills of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren, Kayden Bowman, Preston Bowman, Brooklyn Bowman, Kingsley Sills, Axton Sills, Braxten Stump, Remi Carroll, Legend Carroll, Hunter Dawson, Athena Girardot, Titus Girardot, and Luna Girardot, and five brothers and seven sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father; her late husband, Barry Lynn Carroll and one brother, Norman Brown.

Roxie was a 1980 graduate of Van Wert High School. She had worked as a LPN Nurse for 32 years while working at VanCrest and the Meadows of Delphos. Aside from work, she enjoyed bowling and often competed in different bowling leagues. She also loved to travel, however, nothing could compare to the love she had for her children and grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the Promise Church with Pastor Aaron McGranahan officiating. There will be calling hours from 2 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Preferred memorials: to the Carroll family.

