VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/21/2024

Monday October 21, 2024

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Drury Street in the Village of Scott to investigate a complaint of menacing. Aaron Scott McMillan, 42, of Scott was arrested on a first degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Department.

6:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tumbleson Road for a medical alarm.

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 York Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of a traffic hazard.

9:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject having severe pain.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a large amount of traffic speeding.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township checking the area for a juvenile reported as missing in the State of Illinois.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a four-wheeler running the street and trespassing on private property.

6:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject not responding appropriately.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of an open door.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Wren for a report of loose cattle.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject with a knife who may have been in mental distress. The subject was located and transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

10:41 p.m. – Received a call of a juvenile in mental distress at a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the residence. The subject was transported by Troopers to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

11:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.