2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Here we are already, Week No. 10 of the season, the regular season finale. Where did it go? For whatever reason, this feels like the fastest regular season I can remember, and what a season it’s been. Exciting wins, upsets, conference races going down to the wire and playoff spots still up for grabs going into Friday night. This is what it’s all about.

Last week, for the second consecutive week, I went 17-2 (89 percent), which takes my overall record to 155-38 (80.3 percent). This week’s slate includes more than a handful of games that seemingly could go either way, and the results will have a direct impact on playoff qualification or playoff positioning. Two of the games will result in outright conference champions.

Pigskin Pick’Em will continue into the playoffs as long as there are any area teams playing and of course, I’ll make predictions for all seven state championship games when the time comes. For now, on to Week No. 10 games.

Games of the Week

Columbus Grove (9-0) at Bluffton (9-0)

It doesn’t get any better than this. Two undefeated and state ranked teams meeting in the regular season for the conference title. It’s actually pretty rare that this happens, but it’s one of two 9-0 vs. 9-0 games around the area on Friday. As for this one, wow. It’s a tough one to pick. Outside of a 42-28 win over Fort Loramie, Bluffton has given up just 31 points all season. Columbus Grove’s numbers aren’t quite as eye-popping but the Bulldogs have been dominant throughout the season. I’ll be surprised if either team scores three touchdowns in this game. It’s really a coin toss. The Pirates have won 11 straight at home and while I do think Bluffton could win this game, I’m giving a slight advantage to the visitors.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-4) at Defiance (5-4)

Another coin toss. Ottawa-Glandorf has won three of the last four games, with the only loss coming in overtime to Van Wert. The Titans aren’t winning pretty, they’re just winning and that’s all that matters. Defiance has dropped two straight and has scored just six points in those two losses. Momentum seems to be on the side of O-G in this one yet I have a hard time seeing the Bulldogs lose this one at home. I’m going with the home team here but it’s hardly a sure thing.

The pick: Defiance

Marion Local (9-0) at Coldwater (9-0)

The other 9-0 vs. 9-0 game that I referenced earlier. It’s the third straight season the two teams have entered the game 9-0. On top of that, it’s No. 1 vs. No. 1, as both teams are ranked at the top of their respective divisions in this week’s statewide poll (Coldwater No. 1 Division VI, Marion Local No. 1 Division VII). To through even more fuel on the fire, a Marion Local win gives the Flyers the OHSAA record for consecutive wins, regular season and playoffs combined, 58. One more fun fact: Coldwater hasn’t beaten Marion Local since 2018, when the Cavaliers won in double overtime, 26-20. However, the Flyers won the rematch in the regional finals, 40-19. They didn’t play each other in the 2020 COVID-19 season, which seems just wrong. Back to this game. Both are great teams and both will probably be state champions in their respective divisions. Marion Local has steamrolled past everyone this year and hasn’t allowed a single point since September 20. In fact, the Flyers have only given up 22 points the entire season. I have to go with the visitors. By the way, I can’t wait to hear what the 50-50 jackpot is.

The pick: Marion Local

Crestview (4-5) at Lima Central Catholic (6-3)

In my opinion, the Knights played their best all around game against Spencerville last Friday. The running game was very strong, the passing game was on target and the defense slowed Spencerville’s Wing-T. If Crestview can duplicate all of that this week, yes, they can win the game and if the Knights win, there’s still a chance they can advance to the playoffs. However, the Thunderbirds are tough at home. In fact, they’re 10-1 in their last 11 home games, with the only loss being a 33-19 stunner to Shawnee in this year’s season opener. Again, I think the Knights can win but I have to go with the home team here.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Elida (2-7) at Van Wert (4-5)

In all probability, the winner goes to the playoffs and the loser’s season comes to an end. You may be asking how that’s possible, since Elida currently has two fewer wins than the Cougars. In simple terms, the win over Division III Celina was quite a boost in the computer points and the win over Toleo Rogers (4-5), another Division III school, is helping as well. Elida’s season has been like a roller coaster ride. The Bulldogs scored 40 against Rogers, 56 in a loss to Bath and 31 in a loss to St. Marys Memorial. They’ve also been shut out three times this season, including a 37-0 loss to Kenton. They have a couple of game-changing athletes in wide receiver A’mari Wash and defensive end Parker Crim, who has nine sacks, and I think they’ll present some challenges. Van Wert has forged three straight wins and the Cougars have put themselves in position to move on to Week No. 11. If the previous three games are any indicator, it could be a fairly close game but I like the Cougars in this one.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Ayersville at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace

Edgerton at Tinora: Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville: Fairview

Paulding at Antwerp: Paulding

MAC

Fort Recovery at Minster: Minster

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s: New Bremen

Parkway at Anna: Anna

Versailles at St. Henry: St. Henry

NWC

Fort Loramie at Allen East: Fort Loramie

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson (Thursday): Spencerville

TCL

Lima Sr. at Start: Lima Sr.

WBL

Kenton at Shawnee: Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Bath: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Celina: Wapakoneta