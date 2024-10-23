Comments sought for transportation plan

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization has releasing its DRAFT 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan for public comment. A link to the Long Range Transportation Plan, as well as a survey, is available through November 13. They are posted on the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning website as well as on the respective county engineer’s sites for Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

The West Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization (WORPO), conducts coordinated, comprehensive, and continuing regional transportation planning for non-metropolitan areas. WORPO assists member governments in identifying the unique issues and needs that come with living in rural communities and helps to obtain the funding and resources that will ensure that they are better integrated in the development and implementation of regional transportation goals.

The West Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization was officially established December of 2023.