Income tax switch would cost VWCS nearly $1M a year

Superintendent Mark Bagley listens to comments from the school board during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A previous inquiry about the Van Wert City Schools possibly going from a traditional income tax to an earned income tax was addressed during Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock told the board he researched the inquiry, which came last month from Mike Baldea, owner of Flagship Tax Center. He asked board members if they would consider the switch, which would mean many seniors and other eligible people would be exempt from the district’s one percent school income tax.

Bowersock state law would allow the board to make such a change, but it would cost the district approximately $900,000 annually, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

“When we look at that in the overall budget, that’s about three percent of our operating budget,” Bowersock said.

No further discussion was held after Bowersock provided the figures, but board member Julie Burenga thanked him for researching the information. The district’s income tax was first approved in 2003, then was renewed in 2008, then was made permanent in 2013.

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest said he’s pursuing a $50,000 safety and security grant and he noted three new bus drivers are on the job. He added even with those additions, the district is still short on drivers during the school day.

“As a result of that we have had to cancel field trips simply because we don’t have transporation for them,” he explained. “That takes away from additional experiences that our students could have and have had in the past, so we’re still going to need drivers that could be readily available during the day for trips.”

Superintendent Mark Bagley said he’s heard many positive comments about the Eggerss Stadium renovations, with many of those comments coming from class reunions and gatherings held at the stadium.

The personnel section of the agenda was light. Jacob Durden was approved as a part-time high school assistant wrestling coach and Nick Pauff was approved as middle school wrestling coach. Katie Parrish was approved as middle school winter cheerleading coach.

Board members heard a presentation from middle school principal Darla Dunlap and middle school intervention specialist Heidi Arney on the “Schools to Watch” program.

The board also accepted a long list of donations from invididuals, organizations and businesses. Nearly 40 of them were for the Eggerss Stadium paver tribute program.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.