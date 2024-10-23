Larry E. Lynch

Larry E. Lynch, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born September 27, 1946, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Oscar and Pauline (Simpson) Lynch. He married the former Joyce Ann Sealscott.

Larry retired as a manager at Wal-Mart. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Lee Kinstle Chevrolet GMC in Van Wert. Larry loved cars. He enjoyed sports and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most importantly, Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by a brother, Dr. John (Ann) Saylor; a stepson, Lynn (Heather) Whitaker; grandchildren, Sloan (Kallie) Whitaker, Skyler (Kaylee) Whitaker, Storm Whitaker, Sage Whitaker, Andrew York and Christian York, and great-grandchild, Afton.

He preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Pauline; his wife, Joyce Ann Lynch; and a stepson, Christopher York.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Gerald Baker, officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service time, from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.