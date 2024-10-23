Latest Common Pleas Court report

VW independent staff

Five criminal hearings took place in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Friday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 23. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Change of plea

Summer Jones, 34, of Defiance, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. She was then sentenced to two years community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sentencings

Jeffrey Welker, 58, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 104 days in jail with credit for 104 days already served, and was fined $850 and court costs for OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison for OVI, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 102 days already served and his license was suspended for life. He was fined $1,350 and was ordered to pay court costs.

Paul Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 78 days and ordered to pay court costs for receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.

Bond violations

James King, 55, of Celina, admitted violating to his bond by failing to report for a court hearing. New bond was sest at $5,000 cash and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

Johnathon Wilt, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $5,000 cash and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 6.