Richard C. “Dick” Coyne

Richard C. “Dick” Coyne, 91, of Convoy, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

He was born on June 24, 1933, in Decatur, Indiana to Francis J. and Mary E. (Tempel) Coyne, who both preceded her in death. He was united in marriage to Evelyn R. Klinger on August 2, 1952, in Decatur, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on October 25, 2004.

Dick was a parishioner of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church in New Haven, Indiana. He graduated from Decatur Catholic High School in 1951. Dick worked various positions with his primary job being a forklift driver for Zollner Corporation from 1957 until he retired in May of 2002.

Dick enjoyed fishing and gardening, He also enjoyed going on hunting trips with his brothers. He was very active in sports with his children in his younger years. Dick and his wife enjoyed going on casino trips with each other, and their families.

Survivors include his daughters, Marilyn (Steven) Reno of Van Wert, Linda (Joseph) Converset of Fort Wayne, Pamela (John) Summers of Convoy, and Yvonne (Ronald) Bidlack of Van Wert; sons, Wayne (Sally) Coyne of Middle Point, Michael Coyne of Convoy, Charles (Donna) Coyne of Gladwin, Michigan, Bryan Coyne of Grover Hill, and Eric (Brandy) Coyne of Payne; son-in-law, Randy Gerig of Woodburn, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Amy Coyne of Paulding; brother, James “Jim” (Gladys) Coyne of Decatur, Indiana; sister, Delores “Dolly” Ross of Decatur, Indiana; sister, Patricia “Pat” Brown of Monroeville, Indiana; sister, Dorothy “Dort” Litchfield of Wisconsin; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Evelyn Coyne; daughter, Irene Gerig; son, Stephen Coyne; brother, Francis “JR” Coyne, and sister, Rosemary “Rosie” Brown.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at the St. Louis Catholic Church – Besancon, with Father Tyrell J. Alles officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Cemetery, New Haven, Indiana. Family and friends will be received 12-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, and one hour prior to the mass at church on Monday. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to Masses for Dick Coyne or OhioHealth Foundation.