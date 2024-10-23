Salute to Small Business Awards

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is inviting people to the 19th annual Salute to Small Business Awards Bruncheon from 11-12:30 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The best of the best within Van Wert County will be recognized during the bruncheon.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of: Small Business of the Year, Charitable Non-Profit, Immaculate Vibes Culture Award, Emerging Business of the Year, Downtown Champion, Women in Business, Palate Pleaser, The “Woo”, Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator.

