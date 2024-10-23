Zachary J. Wood

Zachary J. Wood, 30, of Convoy, a devoted father, son, brother, fiancé and so much more than a few words could express, tragically passed away on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Born on July 1, 1994, in Van Wert, to Robert S. and Jill K. (LaBonne) Wood. Zach was known for his adventurous nature and love for life. Throughout his life, he found joy in whitewater rafting, time spent in Wisconsin, golfing and, most importantly, his children. Zach was always seeking new thrills- which led him to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Zach Wood

Zach owned and operated Wood Electric, LLC and was not only a skilled master electrician but also an entrepreneur who lived life to the fullest. He had a special place in his heart for the Green Bay Packers, and his larger-than-life personality made him the life of every gathering. Whether it was through his crazy stunts whitewater rafting and his time spent boxing, his hard work ethic, or his magnetic personality, Zach touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He leaves behind his beloved children, Brynn and Maisie; fiancé, Brooke Bowers; mother, Jill (Dave Gamble) Wood; brothers, Aaron and Luke (Anne) Wood; sister, Megan (AJ) Hammons; stepsisters, Chelsea (Matt) Gamble, Olivia Gamble, Faith (Julia) Gamble and Grace Gamble; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Pat LaBonne; paternal grandmother, Peggy Pancake; nieces and nephews, Noah, Ryan, Nash, Bodi, Hudson, Ryker and Paisley and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Zach is also survived by treasured members of Brooke’s family, her parents, Tim (Karen) Bowers; her grandmother, Joan Tope, and her brothers Austin and Chase Walker and Robbie Bowers. Also, he will most certainly be missed by his dogs, Jet and Junie.

Zach was preceded in death by his father Robert S. Wood; his paternal grandparents, Dorna and Doyle Wood, and Brooke’s grandfather Jerry Tope.

A celebration of Zach’s life will take place at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, from 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 28. It will be a time to remember Zach’s vibrant spirit and the impact he had on all those around him. Though his time with us was too short, the memories he created will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Forever cherished and remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to his children.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.