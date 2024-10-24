CEO students hear from VWCF officials

Submitted information

On Wednesday morning, the CEO Program held its first quarterly meeting, welcoming guests from the Van Wert County Foundation. Laney Nofer, Grants and Program Coordinator, and Spencer Creekmore, Director of Real Estate Development, engaged with the CEO student interns, providing valuable updates from the Foundation.

Nofer shared insights about the Foundation’s scholarship opportunities and introduced the “Learn & Return” Program, which encourages local talent to return to the area after their studies. Creekmore followed with updates on the Van Wert Forward initiative, focusing on both residential and commercial downtown development projects.

Students in the CEO program met with officials from the Van Wert County Foundation. Photo submitted

The Van Wert County Foundation remains a strong supporter of the CEO Program, contributing not only financial backing but also actively participating by hosting a CEO student intern. Additionally, thanks to a recent grant approval, all CEO students were provided with official CEO attire.

The CEO Program and its students expressed their sincere gratitude to the Van Wert County Foundation for their unwavering support.