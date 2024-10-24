Crestview honors golfers…

The Crestview golf program recently held its awards night to recognize the team’s success throughout the season. Coaches Jeremy Best and Mitchell Rickard presented players with several awards and special recognition for the program. Award winners were Mathew Dealey (NWC 1st Team, NW District 2nd Team, District Qualifier, MVP, Lowest Average Award), Logan Schlemmer (NWC Honorable Mention), Evan Hart (NWC Honorable Mention, Coaches’ Award), Ayden Hyitt (NWC 2nd Team, Coaches’ Award) and Keenan Smith (not pictured – Coaches’ Award). In addition, the Northwest District Golf Coaches Association recognized Dealey (below) as 2nd Team All-District. Mathew was an individual qualifier at the district level and shot a 78, which earned him the honor. Dealey led the Knights golf team to a second-place NWC finish this season with an average of 37.8. Photo submitted