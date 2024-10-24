Eggerss Stadium Pride Hall revealed, plans in store

Beth and John Gamble have generously donated to the area now known as Pride Hall, An Iconic Tradition. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Call it what you will.

For 88 years, a particular part of Eggerss Stadium has been referred to as the area under the stadium or the tunnel. All that is changing this year. With a major facelift as part of the renovation, this area will now be called Pride Hall, An Iconic Tradition.

This has been made possible by a generous donation from John and Beth Gamble along with son Phil and daughter-in-law Melissa as part of the Legacy Naming Rights program.

“These four jumped in early with a desire to make a difference in the long-term preservation of Eggerss”, said John White, Legacy Campaign Chair. “They completely understand the benefits and how this facility will serve the community for generations to come.”

“As soon as the opportunity to be a part of these changes became available, working with John White, Bill Clifton, and Mark Bagley, Beth and I decided to support the renovation of the area under the stadium, commonly known as the tunnel,” John Gamble said. “My son Phil (VWHS, 2005) also played here and, along with his wife Melissa (VWHS, 2004), are supporting this effort with us. We recognize the importance of VWHS football in helping to build character, relationships, and memories. Being part of a team, especially football, creates bonds that last a lifetime.”

Those renovations were significant and included all new matching concrete, new steps, new lighting, repair and painting of the structure, and new speakers. There are also opportunities to further improve the space by providing bench seating and potentially walling in the slanted area under the seating.

“Eggerss Stadium is a community treasure, and the renovation speaks volumes about our collective desire to continue enhancing Van Wert,” Gamble said. “Being the most visible part of Van Wert City Schools athletics, it is important to upgrade the stadium to what the students and community have worked for and deserve.”

The Gambles also plan to honor all Cougar football head coaches in Pride Hall. This piece is in the planning stages, but ideas are welcomed.

While many areas within the stadium complex have been pledged, there are still opportunities available for individuals and businesses. To see a complete list of naming rights, click here. To access the paver program form, click here.

For additional information about the Legacy Naming Rights program and available opportunities, contact John White at 419.203.1217.