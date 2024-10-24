Lincolnview students honored…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Lincolnview High School seniors Trace C. Klausing and Grace Brickne as recipients of the Student of the Month for October. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Brickner and Klausing are pictured with Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photo submitted