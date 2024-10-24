Logan G. Elder

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Logan G. Elder, 29, of Van Wert, who tragically left us on Monday, October 21, 2024, following a sudden traffic accident.

Born on March 15, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Logan was a 2013 graduate of Van Wert High School. He went on to graduate from UNOH in 2016 with an HVAC degree.

Throughout his life, Logan was known for his industrious spirit and shared many adventures with his closest friend, the late Zachary Wood, as they operated Rez Home Renovations together.

Logan Elder

Logan was an individual who found solace in the simplicity of life, whether he was on the golf course perfecting his swing or cheering on his favorite UFC fighters. He had an undeniable passion for music, spending countless hours immersed in his treasured vinyl records. But beyond his hobbies and interests, Logan’s true essence shone through in his selfless acts of kindness. He was always quick to lend a helping hand, never hesitating to support those in need.

For Logan, family was everything. In their company, he found boundless joy and comfort, cherishing every moment spent together. Above all, Logan took immense pride in his role as a loving father to his little girl and seeing the world through her eyes.

In keeping with Logan’s loving and generous spirit, his final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. As we reflect on Logan’s life, we remember the laughter he brought, the love he shared, and the light he exuded.

His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of his fiancée, Tori Beebe and their daughter, Ophelia Rue Elder; mother, Jan (Dave) Ashby; father, Greg (Denise) Elder; brother, Brooks (Kennedy) Elder; sister, Mackenzie Lewis; step-siblings: Chris Kirk, Alexis Kirk, Zachary Burkhammer, Brandon Clark, Sabryna (Chase) Michaelson, and Kurtis (Timothy) Ashby-Thomas; grandmother, Marilyn Elder; grandparents, Margaret and H. Charles Ashby; nieces and nephews: Iyla Elder, Lily Elder, Brayden Kirk, Caine Kirk, and Serenity Woods, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins, including Brylee and Kynlee Geary.

Also surviving are treasured members of Tori’s family who held a special place in Logan’s heart: her mother, Angela Henkelman; her siblings, Devin Henkelman, Brendan Beebe, Jordan Dundas, Kimberly (Jeremy) Hanson and her children, Emma Hatfield, Beckett and Colt Hanson, and her grandparents, Gerald and Susan Hinkleman.

Logan was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Michael Elder; grandparents, Bob Elder; Marcile and Paul Giessler; aunt, Connie Hofman; cousin, Amy Geary, and his beloved dog, Kiah.

Logan’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Visitations are scheduled from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the family for the continued care of Logan’s daughter, Ophelia.

To share in Logan’s online memorial or to view his video tribute, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/logan-elder.