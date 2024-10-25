David V. Sinn

David V. Sinn, 76, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on May 22, 1948, in Van Wert to John and Thelma (Eddy) Sinn, who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Deanna L. Bultemeier on June 13, 1970, in Fort Wayne and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2023.

David Sinn

David served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was honorably discharged following his service.

David was a graduate of Crestview High School in Convoy and retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn with 44 years of service.

He enjoyed collecting unique items, fishing, and spending time at the lake.

David is survived by two sons, Chris (Shannon) Sinn of Convoy, and Mark (Samantha) Sinn of Leesburg, Indiana; two brothers, Bruce (Vicki) Sinn of Columbus, Ohio and Brian (Brenda) Sinn of Convoy; a sister, Beth (Terry) Fackler of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Shauri (Patrick) Burkart, Sean Sinn, Cameron Sinn, Kayla (Jared) Feller, Kiara Sinn, Kloee Sinn, and Kalan Sinn, and six great-grandchildren: Kaven Small, Eliana Burkart, Camdyn Burkart, Everleigh Feller, Paisley Feller, and Charlotte Turner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna and his parents.

Funeral services for David will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home – Decatur with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, Indiana. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, November 2, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Stillwater Hospice or PAWS of Adams County.