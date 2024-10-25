Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 25. The list includes Marion Local’s win over Coldwater, which gives the Flyers Ohio’s record for consecutive regular season and playoff wins, 58.

GMC

Fairview 34 Hicksville 12

Paulding 46 Antwerp 6

Tinora 24 Edgerton 0

Wayne Trace 48 Ayersville 13

MAC

Anna 46 Parkway 0

Marion Local 35 Coldwater 0

Minster 49 Fort Recovery 7

New Bremen 17 Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 17 Versailles 10

NWC

Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 0

Fort Loramie 31 Allen East 21

Lima Central Catholic 10 Crestview 3

Spencerville 54 Delphos Jefferson 7 (Thursday)

TCL

Toledo Start 48 Lima Sr. 20

WBL

Defiance 22 Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Elida 49 Van Wert 34

Kenton 48 Shawnee 47

St. Marys Memorial 37 Bath 29

Wapakoneta 21 Celina 17