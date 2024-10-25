Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 25. The list includes Marion Local’s win over Coldwater, which gives the Flyers Ohio’s record for consecutive regular season and playoff wins, 58.
GMC
Fairview 34 Hicksville 12
Paulding 46 Antwerp 6
Tinora 24 Edgerton 0
Wayne Trace 48 Ayersville 13
MAC
Anna 46 Parkway 0
Marion Local 35 Coldwater 0
Minster 49 Fort Recovery 7
New Bremen 17 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 17 Versailles 10
NWC
Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 0
Fort Loramie 31 Allen East 21
Lima Central Catholic 10 Crestview 3
Spencerville 54 Delphos Jefferson 7 (Thursday)
TCL
Toledo Start 48 Lima Sr. 20
WBL
Defiance 22 Ottawa-Glandorf 10
Elida 49 Van Wert 34
Kenton 48 Shawnee 47
St. Marys Memorial 37 Bath 29
Wapakoneta 21 Celina 17
