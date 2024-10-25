Many trick-or-treats set for Saturday
VW independent staff
Here is a handy reminder about local trick-or-treat times. Drivers should be mindful that many young trick-or-treaters will be out and about.
Convoy: trick-or-treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will take place after that at the square downtown. There will be cider and donuts and treats for the kids.
Delphos: trick-or-treat will be held Halloween evening, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31.
Middle Point: trick-or-treat will be held in village from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will begin at 5:30 p.m., along with a coloring contest, bingo, a 50-50 raffle, and more will take place at the Middle Point Community Building.
Ohio City: trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, in the village. Prior to that, at 3:30 p.m., a costume judging contest will take place at the Ohio City Fire Deparment.
Van Wert: Main Street Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat event will be held downtown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, with various businesses participating. The city’s trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.
Venedocia: trick-or-treat will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will begin at 8 p.m. at the Venedocia Lions Club.
Willshire: trick-or-treat will be held at the Brumback Library branch from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26.
Wren: trick-or-treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will take place at the town hall after trick-or-treat.
