Many trick-or-treats set for Saturday

VW independent staff

Here is a handy reminder about local trick-or-treat times. Drivers should be mindful that many young trick-or-treaters will be out and about.

Convoy: trick-or-treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will take place after that at the square downtown. There will be cider and donuts and treats for the kids.

Delphos: trick-or-treat will be held Halloween evening, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31.

Middle Point: trick-or-treat will be held in village from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will begin at 5:30 p.m., along with a coloring contest, bingo, a 50-50 raffle, and more will take place at the Middle Point Community Building.

Ohio City: trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, in the village. Prior to that, at 3:30 p.m., a costume judging contest will take place at the Ohio City Fire Deparment.

Van Wert: Main Street Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat event will be held downtown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, with various businesses participating. The city’s trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.

Venedocia: trick-or-treat will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will begin at 8 p.m. at the Venedocia Lions Club.

Willshire: trick-or-treat will be held at the Brumback Library branch from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

Wren: trick-or-treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Costume judging will take place at the town hall after trick-or-treat.