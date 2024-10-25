Putnam County crash claims one life

VW independent staff/submitted information

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Speed is suspected to be a factor in a Wednesday night fatal crash in northwest Putnam County.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on County Road 21, north of County Road G.

A 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by Thomas S. Elkins, 45, of Continental, was southbound on County Road 21, while a 2008 Honda Shadow driven by David E. Wagner of Continental was northbound on the same road. Elkins attempted to turn left into a private drive and was hit by the motorcycle.

Elkins suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Wagner was initially transported to Putnam County Ambulatory Care but was later flowen to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Mercy Health Life Flight, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Troopers noted Elkins was not restrained with a properly adjusted safety restraint, and Wagner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire Department, Continental EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, and Meyer’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted safety restraint, and encourages motorcyclist to wear a helmet.