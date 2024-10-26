CEO donation…

Before this year’s Apple Festival, 2018 Van Wert High School graduate Dalton Heappard reached out to Kerry Koontz, coordinator of the school’s CEO Program, to express his intention to donate 10 percent of his proceeds to the CEO Program. As a senior, Dalton participated in the program while working with Bee Gee Realty. He shared that both Van Wert High School and his experience in the CEO Program had a profound impact on him personally and professionally, motivating him to give back to those who supported him. A familiar face at the local Farmer’s Market for several years, Dalton’s contribution marks the sixth consecutive year he has financially supported the CEO Program. Photo submitted