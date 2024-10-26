Clock stuck…

If you’ve been in downtown Van Wert lately, perhaps you’ve noted the Van Wert National Bank clock is stuck at 5:06. There’s a reason for that – the project is still incomplete. According to Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker, the pace and quality of work of the company contracted to deliver the finished product has not met the expectations of Main Street Van Wert (project lead) or the Van Wert County Foundation (owner). Baker said the Foundation has engaged with a third party to complete the project and have withheld funding to ensure that resources are available to complete the project appropriately. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent