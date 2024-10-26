Cougars ousted from playoff contention

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Van Wert’s playoff hopes were dashed by Elida in the regular season finale at Cougar Alumi Field at Eggerss Stadium on Friday.

The Cougars, who had won three straight, led just once and had trouble containing the Bulldogs, who won the game 49-34. The loss ended Van Wert’s season at 4-6 (3-6 WBL), while Elida improved to 3-7 (2-7 WBL) and clinched a playoff spot in Division IV Region 14, according to the website joeeitel.com. The OHSAA’s official playoff standings and pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Van Wert’s Nate Gearhart (5) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I told the kids this probably isn’t going to be the hardest thing they have to go through,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Hopefully they can remember being 1-5 and not giving up and hopefully they remember that refusal to quit and take that with them for a lifetime.”

Van Wert’s only lead came on the game’s opening drive, which was capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Briston Wise to Nate Gearhart on fourth and 10.

Elida scored twice in the first quarter, on a 64-yard touchdown sprint by Cameron Kaufman and a nine yard touchdown run by A’mari Wash. Isaac Jones kicked the PAT after each touchdown and went on to enjoy a 7-of-7 night on extra points.

Wise scored from two yards out to start the second quarter but Griff McCracken’s extra point was blocked, leaving the score 14-13. Elida then scored twice more in the period, once on a three yard run by Wash and ater a Van Wert fumble, a 19-yard pass from Ryan McGue to Wash just 19 seconds later. The Bulldogs had one other scoring opportunity late in the second quarter but it was thrwarted when Micah Cowan intercepted McGue in the end zone.

Elida scored just 60 seconds into the third quarter, when McGue tossed an 81-yard touchdown pass to Wash, who went on to finish with nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 38 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He also had an 83-yard touchdown run wiped out by a penalty.

Another impact player for Elida was 6-3, 235 pound defensive end Parker Crim, who spent most of the game in the Cougar backfield.

“When you can put three men up front that get that kind of rush and we were keeping six, sometimes seven in to protect – that makes it really difficult to get much going through the passing game,” Recker said. “He’s a beast and a load. It’s good for some of our juniors to see that caliber of player and makes us better.”

Van Wert scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter – a 40-yard run by Wise and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Wise to Xavier Kelly that pulled the Cougars to within eight, 35-27, but Elida put the game out of reach with a pair of fourth quarter scores – a three yard run by McGue and a 33-yard run by Kaufman.

“That was kind of the story of the night – close but not quite there but I know our guys battled,” Recker said. “Briston battled and those guys up front with him and defensively we tried our best, it wasn’t for a lack of effort. We just couldn’t get those breaks.”

Van Wert last score of the season came on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Wise to Cowan.

Wise tallied 20 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the Western Buckeye League’s rushing champion. He also completed 22-of-37 passes for 214 yards. His favorite targets were Cowan (6-82, touchdown) and Keaten Welch, who finished with seven receptions for 68 yards.

The Cougars finished with 346 yards of total offense while Elida rolled to 520 yards of offense. McGue completed 11-of-20 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Kaufman rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Unofficially, Elida is the No. 15 seed in Region 14 and will travel to No. 2 seed Shelby Friday night.

Micah Cowan (10) intercepts a pass intended for A’mari Wash. Bob Barnes photo

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW (8:08) – Briston Wise 24-yard pass to Nate Gearhart (Griff McCracken kick)

E (6:44) – Cameron Kaufman 64-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

E (0:25) – A’mari Wash 9-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

Second quarter

VW (10:21) – Briston Wise 2-yard run (kick blocked)

E (6:35) – A’mari Wash 4-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

E (6:16) – Ryan McGue 19-yard pass to A’mari Wash (Isaac Jones kick)

Third quarter

E (11:00) – Ryan McGue 81-yard pass to A’mari Wash (Isaac Jones kick)

VW (7:14) – Briston Wise 17-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (1:17) – Briston Wise 34-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

E (8:17) – Ryan McGue 3-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

E (4:40) – Cameron Kaufman 33-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

VW (3:53) – Briston Wise 65-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griff McCracken kick)