Entries sought for costume contest

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — Ohio City Pride’s annual online Halloween costume contest is underway. This contest has three categories with the winner of each category getting $50. The three age group categories are as follows: 12 and under (sponsored by the Ohio City Express); 13-17 (sponsored by the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, and 18 and older (sponsored by Danny’s Bar & Grill – OC).

To win the contest you will need to go to this link: https://woobox.com/mhf7b4, fill out the form, upload your image, then share it on social media or email it to friends and family to go vote for your picture. The link can also be found as a pinned post on Ohio City Pride’s Facebook page.

The winners will be chosen by votes and will be declared at 12 p.m. Friday, November 8. The winners of the Ohio City’s Express prize and the Danny’s Bar & Grill prize will need to pick up the prize at their location. The Wetzel MC prize may be sent out via PayPal or arranged to be picked up.