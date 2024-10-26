Knights fall in regular season finale

VW independent sports

LIMA — A third quarter touchdown was the game’s only touchdown and it proved to be the difference as Lima Central Catholic defeated Crestview 10-3 in the regular season finale at Spartan Stadium on Friday.

For Crestview, it marked the end of the season as the Knights (4-6, 2-5 NWC) were eliminated from playoff contention.

“We played the most complete game that we’ve played all season but unfortunately, we needed to make a few more plays to get the job done,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “I’m proud of our kids’ effort, especially the seniors. They left all they had on the field.”

Brevan Stolly’s 26-yard field goal in the second quarter gave Lima Central Catholic a 3-0 lead, a score that stood at halftime. The Thunderbirds scored on a three yard run in the third quarter to secure the win. Crestview’s only points came on a 22-yard field goal by Hayden Perrott in the fourth quarter.

In addition to points, yards were hard to come by for both teams. Lima Central Catholic finished with 197 yards of total offense, while the Thunderbirds had just 194 yards of offense. Each team had a turnover.

Huxley Grose finished 10-of-14 passing for 99 yards and an interception. Perrott caught two passes for 35 yards, Wren Sheets had two receptions for 29 yards and Isaiah Barton had two catches for 27 yards. Liam Putman finished with four receptions for 13 yards. Braxton Leeth led the ground game with 21 carries for 78 yards.

Lima Central Catholic (7-3, 5-2 NWC) has unofficially secured the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Pandora-Gilboa in the Division VII Region 26 opening round next Friday night.